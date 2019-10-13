|
KENDALLVILLE - Darlene Denise Barner, age 55, of Kendallville, died Friday, October 11, 2019 at her residence.
Darlene was born in Blytheville, Arkansas, to Thomas Mills and Mellissa Rose (Ruby) Alday. She graduated from Eastside High School in Butler in 1982 and entered in to the United States Air Force where she honorably served her country during Desert Storm. She retired from the Air Force in 1995. She married Steve Barner on December 23, 1991 in Blytheville, Arkansas. Darlene was employed with Walmart in Auburn for 22 years.
Survivors include her husband, Steve Barner of Kendallville; a daughter, Kimberly and George Norden of Kendallville; two sons, Colton Barner of Kendallville and Jacob Barner of Kendallville; three grandchildren: Nicholas Norden, Kaitlynn Norden and Allison Norden; her mother, Mellissa "Missy" and Charles "Charlie" Alday of Kendallville; two brothers, Joe Mills of Rome, Georgia, and Tommy Mills of Ohio; and a sister, Michelle Alday of Ohio.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Hite Funeral Home with Rev. Earl Bolen officiating.
Burial with military honors will take place at Lake View Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Research Institute.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
Published in KPCNews on Oct. 13, 2019