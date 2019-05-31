CROMWELL - Donna "Darlene" Peck, 81, of Cromwell, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 1:45 p.m., at Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on Nov. 17, 1937, to William E. and Lucy E. (Clayton) Rogers.

On Oct. 15, 1976, she married Harper "Fred" Peck. He preceded her in death on Dec. 26, 2009.

Mrs. Peck was a bank teller for 23 years and retired from Key Bank in Syracuse.

She was a member of Sparta United Church of Christ and enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading and working outside. Above all else, Darlene was a proud, devoted, and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Darlene is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Hire Horan, of Ligonier, and Karen Hire (Chris) Mathews, of Kendallville; two step-sons, Harper Kerry (Martha) Peck, of Wausean, Ohio, and Breen Lidal Peck, of Muncie; a sister, Vivian Sue McDonald, of New Paris; 12 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

A memorial service will be held in Darlene's honor at 6 p.m., on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767. Pastor Jim Rice will officiate.

A time of visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., prior to the service.

A private burial will take place at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to Sparta United Church of Christ, 2584 N. U.S. 33, Kimmell, IN 46760 or to Angels With Wings Transport, 33150 Schoolcraft Road, Suite 203, Livonia, MI 48150.

The Yeager Funeral Home in Ligonier is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.