Darrell Click
1950 - 2020
KIMMELL - Darrell Dean Click, 69, of Kimmell, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday June 2, 2020, at Sacred Heart Nursing Home in Avilla, Indiana.

He was born on Aug. 5, 1950, in Atwell, West Virginia, to Clarence Edward and Nellie May (Dawson) Click.

On March 1, 1978, he married Connie Jean West. She preceded him in death on May 25, 2015.

Darrell retired from Rivnut in Kendallville, Indiana, after many years of service in maintenance. He loved fishing, hunting, and racing.

Darrell is survived by his children, Darrell (Cindy) Click Jr., of Kimmell, David (Angie) Click, of Cromwell, Gordon Click, of Ligonier, Mary Cart, of Goshen, Tina Wooten, of Rome City, Lori (Michael) Click-Patrick, of Kimmell, Darla Allen Jordan, of Kimmell, Linda Click, of Kimmell, and Mike (Vanessa) Cannon, of Syracuse; 26 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Don (Amy) Click, of Cosperville, Indiana, and Linda (Tivis) Underwood, of Coretta, West Virginia.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a grandson, Devon Click; and an infant brother, Carson Click.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, June 6, 2020, from 4-7 p.m., at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.

A funeral service will begin at 7 p.m., on Saturday at the funeral home.

Pastor John Lutton will officiate.

In keeping with Darrell's wishes, burial will take place at midnight at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Noble County, 1305 Sherman St., Kendallville, IN 46755.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.



Published in KPCNews on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
JUN
6
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
Funeral services provided by
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
260-894-4900
