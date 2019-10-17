Home

NEVADA MILLS - Darrell Larry Martin, 87, passed away Oct. 16, 2019, at the home he shared with his wife, Marie, near Nevada Mills, Indiana, for 54 years.

Darrell was born in Angola, Indiana, on March 13, 1932, to Russell and Lillian Martin.

He grew up in Rhode Island, but returned to his Indiana roots in his mid-20s and lived here for more than 60 years.

Early on he worked at Tri-State University (now Trine), spending most of his career after that at Midwest Foundry in Coldwater, Michigan, followed by Newnam Foundry in Kendallville, as a journeyman patternmaker.

Darrell married Marie Ball on Nov. 27, 1965, near Fremont, Indiana.

He is survived by his wife; three sons, Wayne (Brenda) Martin, of Elmore Alabama, Dane (Carol) Martin, of Seaford Delaware, and Ron (Anke) Martin, of Basel, Switzerland; two daughters, Debbie (Richard) Sanders, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Jackie (Larry) Griffin, of St. Joe, Indiana; a sister, Dawn Ward, of North Kingstown, Rhode Island; and an extended family of many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Gary Martin.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, from 1-4 p.m., at Nevada Mills United Methodist Church, 4710 W. Bachelor Road, Angola, where he and his wife have been members for many years.

It is suggested to direct memorials to Nevada Mills Church.

Published in KPCNews on Oct. 17, 2019
