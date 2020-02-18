Home

Daryl Kauffman Obituary

SHIPSHEWANA - Daryl S. Kauffman, 46, of Shipshewana, Indiana, died at 11:37 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at his residence, after a four-year battle with cancer.

He was born on Dec. 14, 1973, in Goshen, Indiana, to Sam M. and Lydia Ann (Troyer) Kauffman.

Surviving are his parents, of Shipshewana; four brothers, LaVern (Clara) Kauffman, of Shipshewana, twin, Dale (Ocie) Kauffman, of Howe, Richard (Vonda) Kauffman, of LaGrange, Lloyd (Lena) Yoder, of Goshen; three sisters, Marietta (Ernie) Helmuth, of Millersburg, Niva (Dennis) Helmuth, of Topeka, Kristine (Darin) Stutzman, of Shipshewana; 33 nieces and nephews, nine great-nieces and great-nephews; and uncle, Joe Kauffman, of Angola.

Daryl was the owner/operator of D-Bar-D Trucking and co-owner of Crossroad Tours.

He was a member of Griner Church.

He had many friends all over the United States and Haiti. The family would like to thank the community for their outpouring of love and support over the last months and weeks. Visitation will be after 1 p.m., on both Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, and Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Shore Church, 7235 W. C.R. 100N, Shipshewana.

Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at K-Z RV Event Center, located at the southeast corner of U.S. 20 and C.R. 900W, Shipshewana.

Services will be conducted by Pastors Jimmy Mast, Robert Riegsecker, Jason Miller, and Deacon Harry Jr. Stutzman.

Burial will be at East Barren Cemetery, Shipshewana.

Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 18, 2020
