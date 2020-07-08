1/1
David Balbaugh
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ROME CITY - David Lee Balbaugh, 59, of Rome City, Indiana died on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on July 21, 1960, in Fort Wayne to Maynard J. and Kathleen P. (Mack) Balbaugh. His parents preceded him in death.

On Dec, 31, 1992, in Albion, he married Anne Whitford.

Mr. Balbaugh had worked at Tower Automotive in Kendallville and was currently employed by Wirco in Avilla.

Surviving are his wife, Anne Balbaugh; two sons, Devon Balbaugh, of Kendallville and Matthew Ryan Clem; two grandsons, Damien Liam Balbaugh and Ryan Oakley Balbaugh; and two sisters, Linda (Jim) Rowley, of Jackson, Michigan, and Carol (John) Hansen, of Milford, Michigan.

There will be no services at this time.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-0950
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved