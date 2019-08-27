KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
260-894-4900
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Strong Tower Worship Center
502 W Diamond Lake Rd
Ligonier, IN
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
6:00 PM
Strong Tower Worship Center
502 W Diamond Lake Rd
Ligonier, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Burns


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Burns Obituary

LIGONIER - David E. Burns, 75, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Saturday morning Aug. 24, 2019.

He was born on June 18, 1944, the son of William Harvey and Mildred (Cornforth) Burns, in Elkhart County, Indiana.

On March 8, 1985, he married Karen Blake.

David is survived by his wife, Karen Burns, of Ligonier; three children, Jeffrey (Janet) Burns, of Wolcottville; Michael (Camille) Burns, of New Carlisle, and Davida (Scott) Horner, of Middlebury; two stepsons, Blake Hire, of Kendallville and Michael Hire, of Three Rivers, Michigan; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Bruce (Connie) Burns, of LaGrange, Elaine (Jim) Bowers, of Stowe, Ohio, and Wilma (John) Doyle, of Macedonia, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by parents; and three brothers, Charles Burns, Winton Burns, and Jim Burns.

David graduated from Ligonier High School in 1962, and was a very hard worker all of his life. Along with farming, he worked at Sroufe Health Care as a maintenance man for 15 years, and then for Sorg Products for 19 years. In his "retirement", David owned and operated Passion For Painting.

He could never sit still and was always doing something productive. David had a passion for Christian service, was a founding member of Strong Tower Worship Center, and had a genuine love for Christ.

David considered his most important job to be that of attending his grandchildren's activities and was connoisseur of concession food. Above all, he was devoted to his family and the Lord's work.

A memorial service will be held in David's honor at 6 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Strong Tower Worship Center, 502 W. Diamond Lake Road, Ligonier, IN 46767.

Pastor Josh Vargas will officiate.

Family and friends will be received from 3-6 p.m., prior to the funeral service at Strong Tower Worship Center.

A private cremation committal will take place at Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center in Ligonier.

Memorial contributions may be given in David's honor to Strong Tower Worship Center.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
Download Now