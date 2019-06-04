KPCNews Obituaries
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
2403 East Wallen Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 490-4060
David Buss
David Buss

David Buss Obituary

ANGOLA - David R. Buss, 87, passed away peacefully at his home in Angola, Indiana, on May 31, 2019.

David was born to Ralph L. and Eleanor G. (Meyer) Buss on Feb. 17, 1932, in Corunna.

He married Elma J. (Windle) Buss on Feb. 27, 1950, she preceded him in death on March 10, 1992.

David founded Workers World Footwear and Clothing, located in Butler in 1966, and worked there until he retired in 1995.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and brother, Claude A. Buss Sr.

Surviving are his daughter, Linda Wilks; son, Ronald (Linda) Buss; and daughter, Sara (Scott) Bykowski; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Following David's wishes, no services are scheduled at this time.

Published in KPCNews on June 4, 2019
