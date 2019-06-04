David Buss

ANGOLA - David R. Buss, 87, passed away peacefully at his home in Angola, Indiana on May 31, 2019.

David was born to Ralph L. and Eleanor G. (Meyer) Buss on Feb 17, 1932 in Corunna, Indiana.

He married Elma J. (Windle) Buss on Feb 27, 1950. She preceded him in death March 10, 1992.

David founded Workers World Footwear and Clothing located in Butler in 1966 and worked there until he retired in 1995.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and brother, Claude A. Buss Sr. Surviving are daughter, Linda Wilks; son, Ronald (Linda) Buss; and daughter, Sara (Scott) Bykowski; 5 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Following David's wishes, no services are scheduled at this time.