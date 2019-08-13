KPCNews Obituaries
David Claxton


1956 - 2019
David Claxton Obituary

FREMONT - David Alan Claxton, 63, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at his home.

David was born on June 24, 1956, in Garrett, Indiana, to Harold and Dorothy (Warfield) Claxton. They preceded him in death.

He graduated from Garrett High School in 1974.

David married Ginger Helbert on Sept. 6, 1985, in Coldwater, Michigan.

He was a union plumber for Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 166 in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

David was a member of Fremont United Methodist Church, Garrett Eagles Lodge #1357, and Sons of the American Legion, Fremont American Legion Cassel Post #257.

His hobbies included following the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears.

Survivors include his wife, Ginger Claxton; sons, Wyatt Claxton and Nathan Claxton, all of Fremont, Indiana; a sister, Debbie (Dale) Neukom, of Garrett, Indiana; mother and father-in-law, Linda (Gary) Helbert, of Garrett, Indiana; and sisters-in-law, Cathy (Mike) Roberts, of Garrett, Indiana and Susan (Doug) Ritchie of Paw Paw, Michigan.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Fremont United Methodist Church, 105 Tolford St., Fremont, Indiana.

The Rev. Doug Ritchie will officiate the service.

There will be calling hours held prior to the service from 4-6 p.m., Thursday at the church.

Memorial donations in his memory are requested in care of the family.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, Indiana.

Published in KPCNews on Aug. 13, 2019
