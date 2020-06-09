GARRETT - David Allen Converset, age 51, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his Garrett home.

He was born on Aug. 15, 1968, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Julian (Snooky) Converset Jr., and Julia (Bouse) Converset.

David most recently worked at Speedway Construction in Fort Wayne. Prior to working for Speedway, he worked for a time at St. James Restaurant in Avilla, the Auburn Foundry for 10 years and IDI in Butler for 18 years.

David was an avid gun and knife collector. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and archery. He also enjoyed many forms of art. In his early years David loved creating pottery.

Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Jacob Converset and Abby Root, of Fort Wayne and his son, Joshua Converset, of Corunna; David's former spouse and the mother of Jacob and Joshua, Jana Converset Knapp, of Kendallville; stepdaughter, Lyndsay Baker, of Garrett; mother and stepfather, Julia Hinkle and Carlas Hinkle I, of Garrett; sisters and brothers-in-law, Tina and Thomas Papenbrock, of Churubusco and Rachel and Dana Stickler, of Garrett, and Emily and Jason Richards, of Rome City; brothers and sisters-in-law, Carlas Hinkle II and Amanda Hinkle, of Avilla, Nathan Hinkle, of Garrett, Adrian Hinkle, of Garrett, Adam and Crystal Hinkle, of Auburn, James Converset, of Fort Wayne, Eric and Lori Converset, of Springfield, Ohio, and Zachary Converset, of Springfield, Ohio; his uncle and best friend, Jackson "Butch" Odom, of Fort Wayne; and wife, Michelle Converset, of Garrett. Uncle David is deeply loved and will be deeply missed. He was the proud uncle of more than 30 nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces.

He was preceded in death by his father, Julian Converset Jr.; brother, Brandon Converset; grandmother, Mary Lou Brown; grandfather, Neal Bouse; grandmother, Phyllis Hinkle; and niece, Tiarra Hinkle.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn, with Pastor Jeff Wolheter officiating.

Committal will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn and will take place following the memorial service.

A gathering of friends and family will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, from 4:30-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.

Memorial donations may be directed to the Converset/Hinkle families to help with final expenses.

Memorials may be made out to Feller and Clark Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.