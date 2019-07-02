WATERLOO - David Carl Ely, 77, of Waterloo, died Saturday June 29, 2019, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn

He was born Nov. 30, 1941, in Sturgis, Michigan, to Carl Edward and Laura Dolores (Eisenhower) Ely.

He worked at International Harvester in Fort Wayne and Springfield, Ohio, for 30 years, before retiring in 2001.

David was a member of Agape Assembly of God Church in Waterloo and was a former member of the Corunna Volunteer Fire Department.

He loved to fish and travel.

He married Shirley Cobbs on Oct. 22, 1962, in Cedar Lake Church of the Brethren and she survives.

Also surviving are a son and daughter, Mitchel (Robin) Ely, of Auburn and Sandra Ely, of Auburn; six grandchildren, Zachary Somkit, Isaac Somkit, Kenneth Ely, Andrew Davis, Mathew Davis and Shelby Ely; two great-grandchildren, Brennan Davis and Sloan Davis; one brother James (Cheryl) Ely, of Waterloo and two sisters-in-law, Mary Cobbs, of Waterloo and Sharon Cobbs, of Florida.

Services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 South Wayne St., Waterloo, with the Rev. Dinah Speakman officiating.

Burial will follow at Fairfield Cemetery, Corunna.

Calling is today from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials can be given in David's name to DeKalb County Humane Shelter.

