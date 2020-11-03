ORLAND - David M. Fox, age 66, of Orland, Indiana, passed away from COVID-19 pneumonia complications on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Dave made his grand entrance on Sept. 23, 1954, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was raised in Fort Wayne, where he attended Catholic school and Snider High School.

God bless his mother, the nuns and school staff!

He married his first wife of 16 years, Joyce, on Oct. 6, 1973, who, in 1975, he had his only child with, Kimberly; only after a slight kerfuffle for not being allowed in the delivery room. He didn't suffer through Lamaze classes for nothing - he was going in!

He worked as a truck driver his entire life and was a master of his trade. There was nothing he couldn't do in a semi. He spent many years hauling freight to and from the West Coast, well above the posted speed limits. Speed was a hobby and one of his greatest joys in life. If it had a motor, it must go fast!

He met Sandy in 1993. He knew the day he met her he was going to marry her.

They married on Aug. 4, 1995, in Reno, Nevada.

This union blended three children, Kimberly, Michael and Zachary, who gave them a run for their money, then they informally adopted another, Jacob. They also had two kids together, Captain and Ruby, their beloved Yorkies. Nobody told Dave what to do except Captain, and he happily obliged.

He deeply loved his wife and daughter, as well as his large blended family.

With an empty nest, they settled in Orland, Indiana, next door to his beloved mother in May 2000.

He basically spent the next 20 years driving for Gerig's Trucking.

He lived his life fast and hard, just the way he wanted. He was fun-loving, compassionate, funny and ornery. He had a big heart, and anyone who knew him laughed with him.

He thoroughly enjoyed his oasis he spent two decades creating with Sandy, had a life-long love affair with his grill, no matter the cuss words tossed at it for burning his steak when he fell asleep in his recliner, and he loved his new garage, that he'd waited on for years.

He had just retired from driving a "big truck" on Sept. 22, 2020, and was looking forward to slower days, time on his property with Sandy and his little girl, Ruby, and lawnmower races with his mom.

He's up there with a scotch in hand, grilling a sirloin, with Captain running the show - just the way they both liked it.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jacque Fox; and stepfather, CJ Hinsey.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Sandra; mother, Norma Hinsey; daughter, Kimberly (Terry) Hammer; sons, Michael (Jamie) Benya; Zachary (Abby) Benya; and Jacob Dashley; brother, Greg (Arlene) Fox; sisters, Linda Love and Suzanne (Andy) Muldoon; and seven grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 3-6 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at The Hangout Bar & Grill on Snow Lake, U.S. 120, Fremont, Indiana.

The Rev. Jon Bruney will be speaking at 4 p.m.

Memorial donations in his memory may be given to Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, P.O. Box 204, Angola, Indiana 46703.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.