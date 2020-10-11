AUBURN - David Scott "Dave" Hassett, age 57, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

Dave was born on Nov. 15, 1962, in Angola, Indiana, to David Delaine and Barbara June (Hills) Hassett.

He graduated from Fremont High School in 1981 where he was an incredible athlete, playing baseball and basketball - earning a full scholarship from Wabash College to play basketball. Later, he played minor league baseball in Florida where he was drafted by the Phillies, but did not pursue due to an injury.

Professionally, Dave was a digital marketing specialist, working for Hibu for over 25 years. In 2018, he retired from Hibu and founded his own consulting company, Dash Online Services.

Dave was also an avid golfer and was very proud of accomplishing his lifelong dream of shooting a hole-in-one last August alongside his beloved golfing buddies.

Most importantly, Dave was an amazing, devoted husband, father and grandpa, and was the rock of his family. His quiet, confident but humble presence will be forever missed.

Dave, "Good Time Dave," was a fun-loving, laid-back guy who enjoyed life to the fullest, surrounded by friends and family. That being said, the only wishes he shared, casually, in regards to his passing, was for friends and family not to grieve, but celebrate his life and "have a big party!"

Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Rene' Hassett of Auburn, Indiana, a son, David Delaine Hassett, II, of Crawfordsville, Indiana, daughters, Michelle Kistler (Kyle Mayhill) of Logansport, Indiana, Nicole Hayden (Cody Kraus) of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Taylor (James) Kintz of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Brandy Simmons, and Brittney Simmons both of Crawfordsville, Indiana, grandchildren, Liam and Cylis Kistler, Travis Lee Hassett, and Samantha Marie Hassett, and brothers, Robert (Roberta) Hassett of Fremont, Indiana, and Chris (Trish) Hassett of Dayton, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Michael Lee "Mikey" Hayden, a grandson, Leon Scott Hassett, and sisters, Dawn Armey, and Beverly Manning.

Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the County Line Church of God, 7716 North County Line Road E., Auburn, Indiana. Pastor Stuart Kruse will officiate the service.

Visitation will be held prior to the services from noon to 3 p.m. at the church.

Memorial donations in Dave's memory are requested to County Line Church of God.

Condolences may be sent online at www.beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are being handled by Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.