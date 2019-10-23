|
LAKE WORTH, Fla. - David R. Hershberger, 70, died at his home in Lake Worth, Florida.
He was born on March 17, 1949, in Goshen, Indiana, to Rudy M. and Polly (Bontrager) Hershberger.
Surviving are a son, Travis (Meghan) Schmucker, of Mendon, Michigan; grandson; three sisters, Mabel (Ray) Miller, of Goshen, Indiana, Mary Hershberger, of Millersburg, Indiana, and Wilma (Amos) Lehman, of Shipshewana, Indiana; three brothers, Alvin (Wanda) Hershberger, of Middlebury, Indiana, Mervin (Sue) Hershberger, of Topeka, Indiana, and Daniel (Kathryn) Hershberger, of Middlebury, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Joseph Hershberger.
Visitation will be after 2 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the Daniel Hershberger residence, 0010 N. C.R. 1000W, Middlebury, Indiana.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, also at the Daniel Hershberger residence.
Services will be conducted by Bishop Wilbur Miller.
Burial will be at Bontrager Cemetery, Middlebury, Indiana, at a later date.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, Indiana, is assisting the family with arrangements.