|
KENDALLVILLE - David R. "Cobb" Holbrook, 79, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
David was born in Garrett, Kentucky, on Dec. 4, 1939, to Edgar and Julia (Young) Holbrook. They preceded him in death.
He graduated from Garrett High School in 1959.
He married Juniv "Judy" King on June 3, 1976 in Albion, Indiana.
He retired from Dalton Foundry after 46 years of service.
David loved mowing his lawn, chopping wood for his wood burner, and painting, but most of all, he loved spending time with his sons and grandchildren.
His survivors include his wife, Judy Holbrook, of Kendallville; son, Ronald Dwayne "Pete" and Tammie Waddles, of Kendallville, son, Bryon Dwight and Pam Waddles, of Lexington, Kentucky; seven grandchildren, David Cody and Jeanette Waddles, of Kendallville, Dwayne Wyatt and CJ Waddles, of Kendallville, Bryon Matthew and Amanda Waddles of Kendallville, Aleshia Waddles of Kendallville, and Shay Stollar, Kayli Stollar, and Shantel Stollar; 12 great-grandchildren, brothers, Roger and Gladys Holbrook, of Kendallville, Floyd Joe and Gale Holbrook, of Lexington, Kentucky; sister, Mary and David Adkins, of Richmond, Kentucky; and sister-in-law, Charlotte Holbrook, of Kendallville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, James F. Holbrook; and two sisters, Oretta Hodge and Roberta Holbrook.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home with the Rev. Willie Collins officiating.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville.
Casketbearers will be Ron "Pete" Waddles, Bryon Dwight Waddles, Bryon Matthew Waddles, David Cody Waddles, Dwayne Wyatt Waddles, and Jeremy Arnett.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.