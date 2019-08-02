|
KENDALLVILLE - David Oliver "Dave" Kile, 92, of Kendallville, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
Dave was born June 20, 1927, in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, to Howard and Mary Kile. He was the first of three children; sister, Dorothy and brother, H. Richard.
Dave was baptized at Methodist Church in Chesterville, Ohio.
He graduated from the Chesterville, Ohio, high school. He attended Ohio State University and graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in agriculture education.
Dave was a WWII veteran and served in the Navy in the Pacific Area.
He was united in marriage to Marjorie Ann Barton on June 12, 1949, in Mt. Vernon, Ohio.
He taught high school in Edison and Caledonia, Ohio, for three years. Then Dave worked for the U.S. Soil Conservation Service for 30 years, serving as district conservationist in Scioto and Green counties in Ohio.
He was area conservationist in 13 counties in northeast Indiana and 16 counties in northeast Ohio. In 1974, he became assistant state conservationist at the state office in Columbus, Ohio. He retired in 1982.
He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Kile, of Kendallville; daughter, Kathy (Kevin) Buckingham, of West Lafayette; daughter-in-law, Janis Kile, of West Palm Beach, Florida; and he was blessed with six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
In death he was preceded by his parents; son, Howard Barton Kile; and sister, Dorothy (Kile) Jones.
There will be a memorial service held in David's honor on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at 4 p.m., at First Christian Church in Kendallville, with a gathering of family and friends from 2-4 p.m., prior to the memorial service.
Memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church or to Community Foundation of Noble County, David O. and Marjorie B. Kile Scholarship.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.