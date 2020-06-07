KENDALLVILLE - David L. Kilgore, 82, of Kendallville, Indiana, and formerly of Wolcottville, Indiana, died of natural causes on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Ascension Sacred Heart Home in Avilla.

He was born on Jan. 22, 1938, in Sturgis, Michigan, to Charles Albert and Virginia I. (Minzey) Kilgore.

On Nov. 17, 1957, in Kendallville he married Hannah E. Haney. She preceded him in death on Dec. 18, 2006.

Then, on May 15, 2010, in Kendallville, he married Michele (Masters) Barranda. She survives in Kendallville.

On Oct. 2, 1958, he opened Dave's Barber Shop in Wolcottville, where he was a permanent fixture until his retirement on Oct. 8, 2013.

Mr. Kilgore was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kendallville, the Wolcottville Dudes Saddle Club, and served as a Horse and Pony 4-H leader for 25 years.

Dave enjoyed raising horses, hunting, attending music concerts, dancing, playing Euchre, and going on pontoon rides. He was a fan of Purdue basketball (Boiler Up) and dearly loved his family and his barbershop customers.

Also surviving are a daughter, Jane (Marc) Adams, of Chicago; a son, Douglas Kilgore, of Miller Beach; two stepsons, David Barranda, of Georgia, and Michael (Lisa) Barranda, of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Jessica (Louis) Galati, of Simpsonville, Kentucky, Jenna (Brandon Biggerstaff) Hettenbach, of Louisville, Kentucky, Caroline Adams, of Chicago, Grant Adams, of Chicago, and Noah Adams, of Chicago; two step-grandchildren, Christina Barranda and Jonah Barranda; and three great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Galati, Skyler Biggerstaff and Greyson Biggerstaff.

He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Julie R. Hettenbach; a daughter-in-law, Cara Jahns Kilgore; three sisters, Sally Brinkman, Nancy Denner, and Pat Forsyth; and a brother, James Kilgore.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 319 E. Diamond St., in Kendallville, with Father J. Steele officiating, following social distancing practices.

Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery in Wolcottville.

A live broadcast of the service will be available for viewing on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page on Thursday at 11 a.m.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no public visitation. A celebration of life service will be planned for a later date.

Preferred memorials are to LaGrange County Horse and Pony Club and may be sent to the funeral home at P.O. Box 341, Wolcottville, IN 46795.

Arrangements by Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North in Wolcottville.