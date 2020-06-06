KENDALLVILLE - David Lynn Kropp, age 78, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Sacred Heart Home in Avilla, Indiana.

Mr. Kropp was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on Sept. 29, 1941, to Robert F. Kropp and Elizabeth Barbara (Burhenn) Kropp. They preceded him in death.

He graduated from Kendallville High School in 1959, and attended college in Winfield, Kansas.

He joined his father in 1967, at Kropp Insurance in Kendallville, and took ownership in 1987, until his retirement in 2008.

He married Lillian "Lee" Hawkins on Jan. 8, 1972, at St. John Lutheran Church in Kendallville. Lee preceded him in death on Jan. 16, 2011.

Dave was a 45-year member of Kendallville Lions Club, where he served in various leadership capacities.

He was also a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Wolcottville.

Survivors include his sons, Joel David Kropp, of China Grove, North Carolina, and Steve and Vonda Duer, of Autryville, North Carolina; five grandchildren, including Kandace Buford, of Spring Lake, North Carolina, Andrea Scott, of Autryville, North Carolina, Bradley Duer, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Sarah Kropp, of Kendallville, and Allison Kropp, of Milton, Vermont; sisters, Ruth Anne Walp, of Chicago, Illinois, and Barbara Zimmer, of Wisconsin.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Mike Duer, on Feb. 1, 2018.

No services are planned. A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.