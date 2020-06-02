David Lehman
KENDALLVILLE - David Lynn "Louie" Lehman, 72, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his residence with his family at his side.He was born on May 10, 1948, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Edward Frederick and Henrietta Mary (Arens) Lehman.On July 3, 1970, in Kendallville, he married Cherris Fay Barker.Mr. Lehman worked as a master mechanic for Fleet Service in Fort Wayne. He later worked as a dispatcher for area road construction companies.Louie enjoyed NASCAR and IU basketball. He also enjoyed golfing, bowling, softball, and playing cards with his Euchre Club friends.Surviving are his wife, Cherris Lehman, of Kendallville; two daughters, Cyndi (Ben) Fetrow, of Kendallville and Jennifer "Jamila" (Bob) Davey, of Austin, Texas; two grandsons, Nikolas Blackman and Sebastian Griffiths; a great-grandchild, Spencer Griffiths; two sisters, Carol (Art) Theisman, of Fort Wayne and Patty (Allen) Lahrman, of Kendallville; and a brother, Bob Lehman, of Fort Wayne.He was preceded in death by his parents; and a granddaughter, Kailee Nicole (Blackman) Raines.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Michael Kirby, of Church of Christ in Kendallville, officiating.Burial will be at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville at a later date.Calling is Friday, June 5, 2020, from 3-7 p.m., at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Saturday, following social distancing practices.Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-0950
