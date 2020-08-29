GARRETT - David L. Moody, age 79, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

David was born on May 15, 1941, in Eastport, Maine, to Ellery Davis and Helen Pauline (Rose) Moody.

He married Barbara A. Ruff on July 7, 1994, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

David worked in construction and then at Superior Auto and Jack Eiser Sales Inc.

He was a United States Army Vietnam veteran.

David is survived by his wife, Barbara A. Moody, of Garrett, Indiana; daughter, Jennifer (Randy) Reynolds, of Knox, Indiana; son, Keith Moody, of Anderson, Indiana; stepson, Dennis (Jana) Ruff, of New Haven, Indiana; stepdaughter, Theresa (Randy) Prentice, of Hudson, Indiana; sister, Janice Herr, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; three grandsons, two step- granddaughters; and five step-great-grandchildren.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Ellery and Helen Moody; brothers, Keith and Richard Moody; and sisters, Ann Moody, Barbara Curran and Rosemary Moody.

The family held private military honors at Circle Hill Cemetery in Angola, Indiana, on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

Memorials are to Camp Red Cedar in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.thomasfuneralhome.org.

As per the governors orders, it is mandatory to wear masks and social distance.

Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home in Garrett.