David Ruselink

David Ruselink Obituary

DEARBORN, Mich. - David Randall Ruselink died peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Dearborn, Michigan, after a two-year battle with colon cancer. He was 52.

David was born on Oct. 13, 1967, in Angola, Indiana.

He graduated from Angola High School in 1986, and Tri-State University in 1990.

David is survived by his wife, Jennifer (Eldridge) and children, Brady (26), Kaitlyn (13), and Jacob (8); his parents, Richard and Judy, of Angola, Indiana; and his brothers, Eric (Cheryl), of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Joel (Rebecca), of Fishers, Indiana. David was uncle to five nieces and nephews, friend to many, and loved boat rides and summer weekends at the family's cottage on Lake James.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Brigitte Harris Cancer Pavilion Fund, in care of the Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan.

Published in KPCNews on May 5, 2020
