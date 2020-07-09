DEARBORN, Mich. - David Randall Ruselink died peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Dearborn, Michigan, after a two-year battle with colon cancer. He was 52.

David was born on Oct. 13, 1967, in Angola, Indiana.

He graduated from Angola High School in 1986, and Tri-State University in 1990.

David is survived by his wife, Jennifer (Eldridge) and children, Brady (26), Kaitlyn (13), and Jacob (8); his parents, Richard and Judy, of Angola, Indiana; and his brothers, Eric (Cheryl), of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Joel (Rebecca), of Fishers, Indiana. David was uncle to five nieces and nephews, friend to many, and loved boat rides and summer weekends at the family's cottage on Lake James.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Brigitte Harris Cancer Pavilion Fund, in care of Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan.

The family will be celebrating David on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Glendarin Golf Club at 333 Glendarin Way, Angola, IN 46703.

Visiting hours will be from 1-3:30 p.m.