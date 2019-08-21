|
SHIPSHEWANA - David W. Schmucker, 85, of Shipshewana, Indiana, died at 9 a.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on Sept. 4, 1933, in Nappanee, Indiana, to William D. and Fannie D. (Miller) Schmucker.
On Feb. 24, 1955, in LaGrange County, he married Mary N. Bontrager. She survives. Survivors in addition to his wife are four sons, Perry Jay (Ella) Schmucker, of Shipshewana, Lester Ray (Esther) Schmucker, of Sturgis, Michigan, Vernon Dean (Sylvia) Schmucker, of Leesburg, and David Wayne (Doris) Schmucker, of Middlebury; five daughters, Katie Irene (Floyd) Miller and Esther Kay (Daniel) Eash, both of Shipshewana, Edna Ellen (Ben) Miller, of Howe, Lena Fern (David) Bontrager, of Colon, Michigan, and Mary Anna Schmucker, of Shipshewana; daughter-in-law, Theresa Schmucker of Michigan; 55 grandchildren, 97 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson; brother, Edward Schmucker, of Kingston, Wisconsin; six sisters, Mary (Joe) Bontrager, of Kenton, Ohio, Fannie Mae (Eli) Hochstetler, of LaGrange, Ida (Reuben) Schwartz, of Seymour, Missouri, Lizzie (Amos) Eicher, of Berne, Annie (Peter) Eicher, of Seymour, Missouri, and Susie (John) Schwartz, of Milroy, Indiana; brother-in-law, Jacob Miller, of Medford, Wisconsin; and sister-in-law, Amanda Schmucker, of Topeka.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, William Lee Schmucker; two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; four brothers, Emmon, Perry, Daniel, and William Schmucker; three sisters, Katie Miller, Emma Bontrager, and Alma Miller.
He worked in the RV industry and was a farmer.
He was a member of Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be after 2 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, and all day Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at the David Beechy residence, 1365 N. C.R. 500W, Shipshewana.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, also at the residence.
Services will be conducted by Bishop Harry Wayne Miller and the home ministers.
Burial will be at East Barren Cemetery, Shipshewana.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is assisting the family with arrangements.