David Schultz

KENDALLVILLE - David "Dave" Allen Schultz, 73, passed away at 4 a.m., on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his daughter's home in Syracuse, Indiana, after four years of battling Parkinson's Disease.

He was born in Hartford City, Indiana, on Nov. 9, 1946, to Milburn Charles Schultz and Mary Elizabeth (McGary) Schultz. Both his parents preceded him in death.

Dave graduated from Hartford City High School in 1965 and attended Ball State University.

He married Ruby (Smith) on Nov. 15, 1969, at First Christian Church in Hartford City.

Dave retired from E.J. Brooks in Angola, Indiana, where he worked as a controller. After retirement he worked part-time at Walmart in Kendallville, Indiana.

He had been attending CrossPointe Family Church for five years.

His family and friends knew him as a kind and mild-mannered man, who was quiet and reserved. His family was very important to him and he spent as much time as he could enjoying his wife, children and grandchildren. He was also very creative and spent a lot of his free time mastering "Do It Yourself" projects.

Dave will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Ruby Schultz, of Kendallville; children, Bradley David (wife, Tracy L.) Schultz, of Fort Wayne and Kimberly R. (husband, Keith W.) Yoder, of Syracuse; grandchildren, Hannah C. Schultz, Fletcher B. Schultz, Dillon J. Yoder, Carson C. Yoder, Emily N. Yoder and Erica M. Yoder; siblings, Sara "Sally" Lysinger, of Oklahoma, and Robert M. (wife, Sue) Schultz, of Hartford City; and several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Madonna Rosie Wilcox and Lowell Lee Schultz.

Funeral services will be at noon, on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City, with the Rev. Rich Secor officiating.

Burial will be at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Muncie.

Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m., on Sunday, June 28, 2020, and from 10 a.m. to noon, on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Keplinger Funeral Home.

Our funeral home and staff are recommending everyone visiting our facility follow rules and regulations handed down from the CDC concerning COVID-19.

Please utilize our website at www.keplingerfuneralhome.com or our Keplinger Funeral Home Facebook page to send online condolences to the family.

Memorials may be made to CrossPointe Family Church, 205 Highpointe Crossing, Kendallville, IN 46755