1/1
David Thiel
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GARRETT - David A. Thiel, age 73, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

David was born on June 25, 1947, in Fort Wayne, to Lewis and Valera (Lohman) Thiel, and they preceded him in death.

David married Barbara L. Bowman on April 20, 1968, in Wolcottville, Indiana.

He was a CAD engineer at C & A Tool in Auburn, Indiana, retiring in 2018.

David was a member of Garrett American Legion Post #178 and was a United States Air Force and Army veteran.

David is survived by his wife, Barbara L. Thiel, of Garrett; son, David L. (Julie) Thiel, of Huntertown; daughter, Vivian (Wayne Martin) Thiel, of Garrett; three grandchildren, Alexandria (Wayne) Buchan and their children, Atticus and Malakai Buchan, of Fort Wayne, Caleb Gose, of Garrett and Kaitlynn Thiel, of Huntertown; two sisters, Sara (Dick) Conrow, of Churubusco and Becky (Gwen Ostrander) Shedd, of LaOtto.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Valera Thiel; and three brothers, Richard, Dan and Jon Thiel.

The family is requiring everyone to wear a mask when in the funeral home.

Services will take place at 3 p.m., on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Indiana, with calling two hours prior to services.

Military honors will be presented by the United States Army and Garrett American Legion Post#178 at 3:30 p.m., on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home.

Burial will take place at a later date at South Milford Cemetery in LaGrange County.

Memorials are to Wounded Warrior Project.

You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting, www.thomasfuneralhome.org.

Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home in Garrett.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett
Send Flowers
JUL
12
Service
03:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett
Send Flowers
JUL
12
Service
03:30 PM
Military honors will be presented by the United States Army and Garrett American Legion Post#178
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett
1277 C.R. 56
Garrett, IN 46738
260-357-0444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved