GARRETT - David A. Thiel, age 73, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

David was born on June 25, 1947, in Fort Wayne, to Lewis and Valera (Lohman) Thiel, and they preceded him in death.

David married Barbara L. Bowman on April 20, 1968, in Wolcottville, Indiana.

He was a CAD engineer at C & A Tool in Auburn, Indiana, retiring in 2018.

David was a member of Garrett American Legion Post #178 and was a United States Air Force and Army veteran.

David is survived by his wife, Barbara L. Thiel, of Garrett; son, David L. (Julie) Thiel, of Huntertown; daughter, Vivian (Wayne Martin) Thiel, of Garrett; three grandchildren, Alexandria (Wayne) Buchan and their children, Atticus and Malakai Buchan, of Fort Wayne, Caleb Gose, of Garrett and Kaitlynn Thiel, of Huntertown; two sisters, Sara (Dick) Conrow, of Churubusco and Becky (Gwen Ostrander) Shedd, of LaOtto.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Valera Thiel; and three brothers, Richard, Dan and Jon Thiel.

The family is requiring everyone to wear a mask when in the funeral home.

Services will take place at 3 p.m., on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Indiana, with calling two hours prior to services.

Military honors will be presented by the United States Army and Garrett American Legion Post#178 at 3:30 p.m., on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home.

Burial will take place at a later date at South Milford Cemetery in LaGrange County.

Memorials are to Wounded Warrior Project.

You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting, www.thomasfuneralhome.org.

Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home in Garrett.