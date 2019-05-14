KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Resources
More Obituaries for David Thiem
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Thiem

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Thiem Obituary

KENDALLVILLE - David Arthur Thiem, age 60, of Kendallville, died unexpectedly on Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio.

David was born in Fort Wayne on Feb. 10, 1959, to Arthur Emil and Evelyn Mae (Coleman) Thiem. He graduated from East Noble High School in 1977 and married Cathy Lynn Young on May 5, 1979, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Albion. David was employed with Parker-Hannifin for 35 years. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Kendallville and loved Notre Dame football, Indiana University basketball, The Beatles and Yes. He also loved reading, photography, and his dog, Zoe.

Survivors include: wife, Cathy Thiem of Kendallville; daughter, Laura and Ryan Pepple of Kendallville; parents, Art and Evelyn Thiem of Kendallville; sister-in-law, Connie and Rich Maassel of New Haven; and sister-in-law, Cheryl Young of Kendallville.

He was preceded in death by his son, Christopher David Thiem, in 2004; mother and father-in-law, Ilene and John Young; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Ackman.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 15, from 3-8 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 4 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Kendallville with visitation one hour prior.

The Rev. Philip Rigdon will officiate the funeral service.

Burial will take place at Lake View Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. John Lutheran Church.

Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hite Funeral Home
Download Now