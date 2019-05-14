KENDALLVILLE - David Arthur Thiem, age 60, of Kendallville, died unexpectedly on Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio.

David was born in Fort Wayne on Feb. 10, 1959, to Arthur Emil and Evelyn Mae (Coleman) Thiem. He graduated from East Noble High School in 1977 and married Cathy Lynn Young on May 5, 1979, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Albion. David was employed with Parker-Hannifin for 35 years. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Kendallville and loved Notre Dame football, Indiana University basketball, The Beatles and Yes. He also loved reading, photography, and his dog, Zoe.

Survivors include: wife, Cathy Thiem of Kendallville; daughter, Laura and Ryan Pepple of Kendallville; parents, Art and Evelyn Thiem of Kendallville; sister-in-law, Connie and Rich Maassel of New Haven; and sister-in-law, Cheryl Young of Kendallville.

He was preceded in death by his son, Christopher David Thiem, in 2004; mother and father-in-law, Ilene and John Young; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Ackman.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 15, from 3-8 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 4 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Kendallville with visitation one hour prior.

The Rev. Philip Rigdon will officiate the funeral service.

Burial will take place at Lake View Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. John Lutheran Church.

