FREMONT - David E. "Dave" Wagner, 68, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on June 22, 2019, at Parkview Hospital in LaGrange, Indiana. Dave was born on May 26, 1951, to his parents, Robert and Josephine (Casey) Wagner in Toledo, Ohio. His childhood was spent in Toledo, Ohio, where he attended school at St. Pius X Grade School and St. Francis DeSales High School. Following his love for football, Dave earned a scholarship to attend Montana State University, only to return due to an injury. Dave enrolled in the U.S. Army on May 6, 1971, and served his country in Germany until Feb. 25, 1974. On Sept. 24, 1971, Dave married his loving and devoted wife, Marilyn (Smith). Dave graduated from the University of Toledo with a degree in engineering, and pursued and completed his master's degree from Eastern Michigan University. Dave's engineering career led him to work in Toledo at Libby Glass, Dunbar Mechanical and Teledyne CAE. True to Dave's spirit and love for teaching, in 1990 he began to share his knowledge of engineering technology, as the chair of mechanical engineering technology at Owens Community College. In 1997, he transferred to Trine University (Tri-State) as an associate professor of engineering technology, where he was responsible for creating and implementing the master of science degree in engineering technology. In 2011, Dave was named professor emeritus by Trine University. In 1999 and 2004, Dave received the Excellence in Teaching Award in engineering technology from Trine University. Dave had a love for all things sports. From his coaching days in little league baseball and football and St. Francis High School with his sons, cheering on the Michigan Wolverines, to his years of coaching baseball at Owens Community College and baseball and football at Trine University. In 1996, Dave received the District Coach of the Year Award from the Ohio Senate for his 1995-1996 Owens Community College season. Dave was recognized for his remarkable ability to develop the talents and ambitions of individual college athletes. To students and players, Dave was always known as "coach." Dave enjoyed spending time taking family road trips, boating, playing with his rescued Australian shepherd, Riley, fishing, tinkering in the garage and tackling home renovation projects. His talents in design and structures resonated on the field, in the classroom and everything he encountered. Dave is preceded in death by his parents; mother- and father-in-law, Mary and Herbert "Smitty" Smith; brothers, Stephen and Rick Wagner; and sister, Linda DiCenzo. Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 47 years, Marilyn; sons, Joshua (Stacey) and Ryan (Stacy) Wagner; grandchildren, Emily, Evan and MacKenzie Wagner; brothers, Ron (Anita), Kevin (Vicky), and John Wagner; sisters, Mary (Ron) Warns, Nancy (Doug) Mansor, Maggie Wagner, Judy Russell, Beth Wagner, and Amy (Chad) Rupp; sisters-in-law, Carolyn (Jerry) Harris and Jenny Wagner; brothers-in-law, Ken (Jane), Mark and John Smith; and many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from noon to 3 p.m., on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home, 200 Toledo St., Fremont, Indiana. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Jon Bruney will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Dave's favorite charity s (support.woundedwarriorproject.org/Donate). Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.