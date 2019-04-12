FORT WAYNE - David James Young, 82, of Fort Wayne, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. He was born Feb. 2, 1937, in Fort Wayne, the son of William M. and Anna (Patterson) Young. He married Rosemary Klemm-Young on April 25, 2002, and she survives.

Surviving family members include his wife; two sons, James Young (Karen) of Fort Collins, Colorado; Joseph Young (Monica) of Boise, Idaho; two grandsons; one granddaughter; three great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter; stepchildren, Kenneth Klemm (Jane), Laura Fisher (David), Kerry Klemm (Julie), and Keith Klemm (Jane); four step-grandsons; five step-granddaughters; eight step-great-grandsons; and eight step-great-granddaughters.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, William Young; and grandson, Jacob Young.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 E. State Blvd., Fort Wayne. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Fort Wayne. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Funeral Homes Maplewood Park, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Peace Lutheran Church in Fremont or St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne.

