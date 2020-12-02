Dawn Blum

ROME CITY - Dawn Rene' "Nana" Blum, age 55, of Rome City, died Nov. 26, 2020 at home. Dawn was born in Kendallville on Dec. 23, 1964 to the late Richard Meadows and Jann Marie (Reidenbach) DeRose. She graduated from East Noble High School in 1983.

She was employed by McCray Hospital and Parkview Noble Hospital as a hospitality associate, the Holiday Inn Express as manager, and the Kendallville News Sun in customer service.

She married Robert Michael Blum in Las Vegas on April 13, 2004.

Dawn loved spending time together with her family and boating on Sylvan Lake. She loved being a wife, mother and grandma and was always putting other people's needs before her own. She simply made people feel special. She was a great cook and loved holiday family get-togethers. Dawn was a member of the Rome City American Legion.

Survivors include, her husband, Bob Blum of Rome City; son, Cort and Chelsey Newport of Avilla; daughter, Kara Hawver of Kendallville; four grandchildren, Reece Newport and Salym Newport; Kali Ann Hawver and Keenan Hawver. A stepson Bobby Blum of Fort Wayne; stepdaughter, Madison Blum of Kendallville; sister, Hindi and Rick Clark of Kendallville; brother, Brad Meadows and Anna Hopkins of Auburn; half sister, Lyndsay and Tyson Davidson of Waterloo.

There will be a gathering of family and friends on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home.

Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.