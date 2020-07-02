1/
Dean Buras
2020 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ANGOLA - Dean Samuel Buras was stillborn on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, Indiana.

Surviving are his parents, Robbie W. Buras and Chellsie L. Bussing, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana. Also surviving are his maternal grandparents, Donald and Cindy Bussing, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; paternal grandparents, Rebecca Boyd and Tommy Buras, both of Boothville-Venice, Louisiana; and sister, Jasmine Buras, of Kendallville, Indiana; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., on Monday July 6, 2020, at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana, with John Coney, minister, officiating.

Condolences may be expressed online www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved