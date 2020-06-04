Dean Fry
LIGONIER - Dean V. Fry, 59, of Ligonier, Indiana, died at 12:30 a.m., on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at his residence.He was born on Nov. 14, 1960, in LaGrange County, to Vern and Wilma (Eash) Fry.On May 18, 1982, in LaGrange County he married Mary Ellen Bontrager and she survives. Survivors in addition to his wife are five daughters, Marilyn (Orva) Miller, of Ligonier, Carolyn (Glen) Miller, of Middlebury, Kathryn (Clayton) Yoder, of Millersburg, Ruth Fry, of Ligonier, and Rebekah (Jerry) Hochstetler, of Ligonier; three sons, Noah (Mary Etta) Fry, of Wolcottville, Matthew (Ruth) Fry, of Ligonier, and Stephen (Betty) Fry, of Wolcottville; 23 grandchildren; father, Vern Fry, of Topeka; brother, Wayne (SueAnn) Fry, of Ligonier; five sisters, Carolyn (Mervin) Eash, of Topeka, Dorothy (Jake) Petersheim, of Wolcottville, Norma (Freeman) Bontrager, of Shipshewana, Leona (Wayne) Miller, of Topeka, and Verda (Leroy) Miller, of Wolcottville.He was preceded in death by his mother, Wilma Fry; and grandson, Lucas Jon Miller; granddaughter, Alena Danae Fry.Dean was a farmer and worked at several local factories.He was a member of Old Order Amish Church. Visitation will be all day Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the family residence, 3711 W. C.R. 1100N, Ligonier.Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Friday, June 5, 2020, also at the family residence. Services will be conducted by Bishop Harley Yoder and the home ministers.Burial will be at Clearspring Cemetery in Topeka.Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.

Published in KPCNews on Jun. 4, 2020.
