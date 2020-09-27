Dean Ulery

LAGRANGE - Dean L. Ulery, 90, of LaGrange, died Thursday, September 24, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on April 2, 1930, in Goshen, Indiana, to George W. and Helen (Kehr) Ulery, Sr.

Dean worked as a purchasing agent at Richardson Manufactured Homes in Elkhart and Fuqua Homes in Boonville, Missouri.

On January 13, 1951, he married Jane Fought. She survives him in LaGrange.

He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving his country from January 1951 to December 1952. Dean was also a member of the LaGrange American Legion Post 215.

He was also a member of the LaGrange Country Club. He spent many days playing golf there.

Along with his wife, Jane, he is survived by his children, Doug (Becky) Ulery of Noblesville, Indiana, Jamie (Michael) Mellinger of LaGrange, Joel and Kimberly Ulery of LaGrange and Dee (Jim) Muhler of Fort Wayne, Indiana; four grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Dean was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Nagel; father, George W. Ulery Sr.; stepfather, William Nagel; three brothers, George W. Ulery, Jr., Robert Ulery and Billy Ulery; a sister, Mildred Belts; and a grandson, Patrick Muhler.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020, at the Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 West Michigan St., LaGrange, with the Rev. Kenneth Weaver officiating.

Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery, LaGrange.

A viewing will be held on Monday, September 28, from 12 noon until service time.

Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.fruripmayfunerahome.com.

Memorials may be contributed to the Ark Animal Rescue & Adoption.