SHIPSHEWANA - Deanna Jo Hooley, 57, of Shipshewana, died peacefully, surrounded by her family at 9:42 p.m., on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Goshen Health Hospital.

She was born on March 21, 1962, in Fort Wayne, to Kenneth and Janet (Long) Boseker.

On May 7, 1988, in Shipshewana, she married Brent A. Hooley, he survives.

Survivors in addition to her husband are daughter, Shannon (Todd) Kersey, of Greenwood; three sons, Brandon (Kristie) Hooley, of Shipshewana, Ryan (Ashley) Hooley, of Rolling Prairie, Nathaniel (Ashly) Hooley, of Mason City, Iowa; nine grandchildren, Rebecca Lynn, Madison, Alyssa, Layla, Alison, Liam, Wyatt, Olivia and Charlee Jo; sister, Julie (Rob) Sager, of Clemmons, North Carolina; two brothers, Todd Boseker, of Indianapolis, and Chad (Stephanie) Boseker, of Jeffersonville; seven nieces and nephews; and her aunt, Susie Long, who was like a second mom to her. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Deanna always put other people first and was a very generous person always giving to charities that approached her. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and family and enjoyed playing cards with her Euchre Club, scrapbooking, Christmas, and crocheting.

She was a member of Shipshewana Church of the Nazarene, where she was a Sunday school teacher. She was working in human resources and was the SQF coordinator at Snax In Pax in Topeka and previously worked in human resources and the payroll department for Riegsecker Marketplace.

Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m., on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 S. Main St., Middlebury, and one hour prior to the 10 a.m. funeral service on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Shipshewana Church of the Nazarene, Shipshewana.

Services will be conducted by Pastor Francis Warren.

Burial will be at Shore Cemetery, Shipshewana.

Memorials may be given to Riley Hospital for Children.

Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.