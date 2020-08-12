1/1
Deb Oliver
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deb's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

AUBURN - Deb Oliver, age 63, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at her Auburn home.

She was born in Auburn on June 11, 1957.

Deb married Scott Oliver on Sept. 19, 1983, in Lima, Ohio. He resides in Auburn.

She managed the GNC vitamin and nutrition store in Auburn for many years.

She was a member of Grace Christian Church in Kendallville.

When she wasn't working Deb enjoyed spending her time antiquing.

Survivors include her husband, Scott Oliver, of Auburn; daughters and sons-in-law, Nichole and David Barajas, of Indianapolis, Danielle and Chris Benson, of Indianapolis and Jessica and Paul Lay, of Auburn; seven grandchildren, Sage, Stefen, Avalena, Adrickson, Story, Crew and Logan; father and stepmother, Edward and Jean Faulkner, of Waterloo; mother, Francis Laws, of Waterloo; sisters and brother-in-law, Karen Sliger, of LaOtto and Penny and Tony Bowman, of Waterloo; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, from 5-8 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo with Pastor Scott Mosley officiating.

Burial will take place at Sedan Cemetery in Corunna.

Memorial donations may be directed to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, 780 Shelter Lane, Angola, Indiana 46703

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
875 S Wayne St
Waterloo, IN 46793
(260) 837-2581
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Feller & Clark Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved