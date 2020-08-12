AUBURN - Deb Oliver, age 63, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at her Auburn home.

She was born in Auburn on June 11, 1957.

Deb married Scott Oliver on Sept. 19, 1983, in Lima, Ohio. He resides in Auburn.

She managed the GNC vitamin and nutrition store in Auburn for many years.

She was a member of Grace Christian Church in Kendallville.

When she wasn't working Deb enjoyed spending her time antiquing.

Survivors include her husband, Scott Oliver, of Auburn; daughters and sons-in-law, Nichole and David Barajas, of Indianapolis, Danielle and Chris Benson, of Indianapolis and Jessica and Paul Lay, of Auburn; seven grandchildren, Sage, Stefen, Avalena, Adrickson, Story, Crew and Logan; father and stepmother, Edward and Jean Faulkner, of Waterloo; mother, Francis Laws, of Waterloo; sisters and brother-in-law, Karen Sliger, of LaOtto and Penny and Tony Bowman, of Waterloo; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, from 5-8 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo with Pastor Scott Mosley officiating.

Burial will take place at Sedan Cemetery in Corunna.

Memorial donations may be directed to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, 780 Shelter Lane, Angola, Indiana 46703

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.