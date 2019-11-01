Home

ANGOLA – Debbie J. Payton, 58, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at her home in Angola.

She was born June 20, 1961 in Angola. Her father, Gordon "Red" Gollnick survives in Hillsdale, Michigan and her mother, Trenna Callahan had preceded her in death.

Debbie was a 1979 graduate of Reading High School in Reading, Michigan.

She married Ron Payton on September 2, 2019, in Angola, and he survives in Angola.

Debbie worked for the past few years at the Children's Factory in Angola.

Also surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Mandy Dowell of Woodburn; two daughters and sons-in-law, Brianna and Luke Gilles of Waterloo, Iowa, and Hillary and Ryan Watson of St. Mary's, Georgia; eight grandchildren; and five siblings and their spouses, Danny and Christine

Gollnick of reading, Michigan, Jim Gollnick of Quincy, Michigan, Dean and Tina Gollnick of Casper, Wyoming, Kevin and Pam Gollnick of Pleasant Lake, and Julie Hawk of Yorktown.

A graveside service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at California Corners Cemetery, 138 Church St., Montgomery, Michigan, with Pastor Gary Dilley officiating.

Memorials may be directed to the , P.O. Box 22478

Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Nov. 1, 2019
