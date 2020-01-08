KPCNews Obituaries
Coastal Camden Funeral Home
935 E King St
Kingsland, GA 31548
(912) 729-5236
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
6:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
Deborah Hamer Obituary

KINGSLAND, Ga. - Deborah Ann Hamer (Williams) died in the comfort of her home, surrounded by loved ones, on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Kingsland, Georgia, after a hard fought battle with cancer at the age of 57.

Deborah is survived by her parents, Ken and Ann Hamer, of Kingsland, Georgia; husband Jack Williams, of Kingsland, Georgia; daughters Elisha (Mark) Palmer, of La Porte City, Iowa, Brianna (Luke) Gilles, of Waterloo, Iowa, Hillary (Ryan) Watson, of St. Marys, Georgia; stepdaughter, Jennifer (Joshua) Bonnewell; stepson, Chris (Mandi and Oliver) Williams; sisters, Jeanne (Mike) Spegal, of Kingsland, Georgia, and Tara (Barry) Grimm, of Dysart, Iowa; brother, Greg (Missy) Hamer, of Angola, Indiana; grandchildren, Hunter, Gracie, Evie, Joey, Henry, Maverick, Tucker and Nash; best friend, Beverly Rabideau; and many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, John and Luella Bergmeier; paternal grandparents, Merle and Irene Hamer; and grandson, Knox Owen Palmer.

As a daughter, sister, mother, wife, friend, aunt and Nana, she had a creative soul and a gift to make those around her see life in a different and beautiful way.

She was an accomplished entrepreneur and owner of a bookkeeping and tax office as an enrolled IRS Agent. She also had a passion for real estate and became a Realtor and HUD representative.

A service was held Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church.

Pastor George Anderson will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Deborah's life.

Per her wishes, in lieu of flowers, she wanted donations made to the Knox Blocks Foundation, a foundation created in honor of her grandson Knox (www.knoxblocks.org or P.O. Box 291 Cedar Falls, IA 50613).

Coastal Camden Funeral Home in Kingsland, Georgia, is entrusted with Mrs. Hamer's arrangements.

Published in KPCNews on Jan. 8, 2020
