FORT WAYNE - Deborah Lynn Moyer, 60, of Hudson, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019.

Born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Deborah was the daughter of the late Robert and Frances Joan (Sims) Poling. She worked at Concordia Lutheran Seminary in Fort Wayne for over 30 years prior to her retirement. She loved spending time at the lake and going to Florida each year.

Deborah is survived by her husband of 19 years, Ed Moyer; daughters, Heather Parker and Sherri (Jay) Parker; grandchildren, Austin, Joel, Lily, April and Kalie; and siblings, Brenda (Greg) Poling-Stephens, Terry (Kelly) Poling and Kevin P. Scott.

A service is at 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling will be Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the funeral home from 2-5 p.m. Burial will be in Wright Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana.

Memorials may be made to the Concordia Lutheran Seminary.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 3, 2019
