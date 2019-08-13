Home

BRONSON, Mich. - Deborah (Harmes) Parshall, of Bronson, Michigan, and previously of Corunna, Indiana, died unexpectedly in her sleep, Aug. 5, 2019.

She was born Jan. 17, 1962, in Corunna, Indiana, to Richard and Juanita Harmes. They preceded her in death.

Mrs. Parshall attended DeKalb High School.

She is survived by her children, Sasha Fridley, of Holly, Michigan, and Austen Parshall, of Kendallville, Indiana; five grandchildren; sister, Linda Martin, of Kendallville, Indiana; brothers, Keith Harmes, of Ashley, Indiana, and Mark Harmes, of Corunna, Indiana; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at First Congregational Church, 139 W. Chicago St., Bronson, Michigan, on Aug. 17, 2019, at 2 p.m.

Published in KPCNews on Aug. 13, 2019
