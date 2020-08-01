AUBURN - Deborah M. Refner, 68, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on April 21, 1952, in Garrett, Indiana, to Ralph J. and Wilma M. (Link) Carper. They preceded her in death.

She married Thomas L. Refner on Oct. 4, 1975, in Auburn, and he survives in Auburn.

Deb worked for 28 years as a secretary at Auburn State Bank. She then went to work for S&S Oil in Auburn for more than 10 years.

Also surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Stacy N. and Patrick Kisor, of Las Vegas, Nevada; and a brother and sister-in-law, Randy J. and Denise Carper, of Auburn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Matthew A. Refner.

Services will be at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Pastor Dane Alexander officiating.

Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to DeKalb Humane Society.

Memorials may be directed to DeKalb Humane Society.