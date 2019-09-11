KPCNews Obituaries
Young Family Funeral Home - Hudson
612 N. Main St
Hudson, IN 46747
260-587-3733
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pleasant View Church of Christ
200 Fox Lake Road
Angola, IN
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Pleasant View Church of Christ
200 Fox Lake Road
Angola, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Pleasant View Church of Christ
200 Fox Lake Road
Angola, IN
View Map
Resources
Deborah Smathers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Smathers


1947 - 2019
Deborah Smathers Obituary

HUDSON - Deborah A. Smathers, 72, of Hudson, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at 8:48 p.m. at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehab in Angola, where she had resided since March 26th.

She was born Jan. 12, 1947, in Angola to Max and Gloria (Deller) Spangle.

On Dec. 18, 1971, in Angola she married Lynn R. Smathers. He survives in Hudson

Mrs. Smathers retired after 43 years as a teacher for MSD of Steuben County, having taught at Pleasant Lake, Hendry Park, and Ryan Park schools

She was a charter member of the Pleasant View Church of Christ in Angola and Psi Iota Xi Sorority in Angola.

Deb enjoyed mowing grass, working in the garden, canning, bike riding, and reading. She also loved her grandchildren dearly.

Also surviving are two daughters, Jennifer (Jon) Cleaver of Thompson Station, Tennessee, and Kara (Cameron) McElwrath of Auburn, Illinois; five grandchildren, Max Cleaver, Gracie Cleaver, Ben Cleaver, Cameron McElwrath, and Hunter McElwrath; mother-in-law, Dorothy Dunkelberger of Angola; a sister-in-law, Susan Spangle of Angola; and two brothers-in-law, Philip (Bea) Smathers of Kinderhook, Michigan, and Dale (Sylvia) Smathers of Hudson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, James Spangle.

Funeral services will be Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Pleasant View Church of Christ, 200 Fox Lake Road, Angola with Pastor Al LaRue officiating. Burial will be in Circle Cemetery, Hudson.

Calling is Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the church and one hour prior to the service.

Preferred memorials are to Pleasant View Church of Christ.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 North Main Street, Hudson is assisting the family with arrangements.

Share memories or condolences at youngfamilyfuneralhome.com

Published in KPCNews on Sept. 11, 2019
