ASHLEY - Debra Ann Gose, 64, of Ashley, Indiana, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Angola, Indiana.
Deb was born in Mount Vernon, Indiana, on March 28, 1955, to John Allen Garrett and Dorothy Dean (Osban) Garrett.
She married Ronald Burle Gose on Dec. 28, 1999, in Fremont, Indiana.
She was a cashier part-time, at the Angola Walmart.
Her survivors include her husband, Ron Gose, of Ashley; sons, Travis Wayne and Kristin Garrett, of New Castle, Indiana, and Dax Allen Newman, of Mount Vernon, Indiana; stepson, Jesse Dean Gose, of Angola; grandson, Conner Garrett, of New Castle; mother, Dorothy Garrett, of Mount Vernon; and brothers, Donald and Denise Garrett, of Mount Vernon, Dennis Garrett, of Mount Vernon, and Darryl and Andrea Garrett, of Eddyville, Kentucky.
Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, from 4-7 p.m., at Independent Full Gospel Church, 1302 S. Gosner St., in Ashley.
Funeral services will take place Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Independent Full Gospel Church, with the Rev. Sam Weimer officiating.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.