LAFAYETTE - Deedra Louise Kreager, age 72, of Lafayette, Indiana, and formerly of Cromwell, Indiana, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at home. She was born on Oct. 30, 1946, the daughter of Arthur and Bonnie Jean (Moore) Wehmeyer in Rushville, Indiana. On October 4, 1969, she married Jerry Kreager; he survives.

Deedra was a former secretary at Ra Comm Motorola in Lafayette, former Noble County auditor for eight years and former secretary at Lincoln Life Insurance in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was a member at Calvary Baptist Church in West Lafayette, Indiana, and a founding member of Stone's Hill Community Church in Ligonier, Indiana. Deedra enjoyed working crossword and Suduko puzzles, loved her two Labradors, serving at the church, and enjoying her back porch.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Kreager; two sons, Matt Kreager, wife Dylan, of Ligonier, Indiana, and Tom Kreager, wife Kelly, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; one sister, Ann Jones of Muncie, Indiana; one brother, John Wehmeyer of Muncie, Indiana; and six grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Bonnie Wehmeyer; stepmother Donna Wehmeyer; along with her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Violet and Jacob Kreager.

Family and friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, 310 Kalberer Rd, West Lafayette, Indiana, where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Daniel Berry officiating.

A second visitation will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Stones Hill Community Church, 151 W. Stones Hill Road, Ligonier, Indiana, where a funeral will also be held on Friday March 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. Pastor Joey Nelson will officiate, and burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier. Friends and family will be received one hour prior to the funeral service on both Wednesday and Friday.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Calvary Baptist Church missionary fund or Stone's Hill Community Church.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.