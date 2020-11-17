1/1
Delbert Shrock
LIGONIER - Delbert E. Shrock, 89, of Ligonier, Indiana, formerly of Topeka, Indiana, passed away peacefully at 5:30 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Avalon Village Nursing Care in Ligonier.

He was born on Sept. 29, 1931, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Elmer and Lizzie (Mast) Shrock.

On Sept. 13, 1957, in Topeka, he married Betty B. Yoder, and she survives.

Survivors in addition to his wife are two daughters, Wanda (Ron) Gingerich, of Topeka and Kayola Suderman, of Millersburg; two sons, Sherm (Penny) Shrock, of Albion and Gable (Lori) Shrock, of Ligonier; 15 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Lester (Katie) Shrock, of Shipshewana.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Ralph and Mose Shrock; and two sisters, Helen Beechy and Mary Miller.

Delbert and Betty owned B&B Drive Inn, Whispering Pines B&B and drove an Amish taxi service for many years. Bert also worked at Starcraft, developing the very first campers. He worked later at Sunnybrook RV.

Through all his life he was interested in exotic birds. He raised things like ostriches, quail, peacocks and turkeys. He was an avid fisherman who was fortunate to make many trips to Canada fishing, usually taking others.

The family will be holding private funeral services that will be conducted by Delbert's brother-in-law, Linn Otto.

Burial will be at Clinton Union Cemetery in Goshen.

Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.



Published in KPCNews on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home
1003 S. Main Street
Middlebury, IN 46540
(574) 825-2930
