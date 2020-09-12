HAMILTON - DeLos "Penny" Penland, 92, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

Born on Dec 26, 1927, in Hamilton, he was the son of Carroll and Jeanette Penland.

DeLos was a 1947 graduate of Hamilton High School, where he excelled at basketball and baseball.

He owned a construction company and built and remodeled homes until he retired at 72 years old.

He was a talented custom builder, generous friend, loving father and mentor, and improved lives by giving of himself, his time and money. His greatest joy was helping others.

He donated the building, finished construction and helped finance the Hamilton Life Center to benefit the community. He, with two others, developed, owned and operated the Angola Motor Speedway from 1963-70.

DeLos was a member of Hamilton Methodist Church, Gideons International and Bible instructor at the local jail.

On Aug. 24, 1947, he married Dorothy E. Beardsley. Their loving bond of 71 years ended at her death on May 25, 2019.

He built their home, raised four children, was a beekeeper, fisherman and artist. They enjoyed traveling in their motor home, seeing 49 states and Canada together.

Surviving are children, Kathleen (Dennis) Meyers and Steven (Marilyn) Penland; five grandchildren, Jeff, Corbin and Scott Noll; David and Leah Penland; and five great-grandchildren, Meghan, Addisen, Braxton, Braydon, and Liam.

He was preceded in death by children, Mark Penland and Terry (Janet) Penland; grandson, Bob Penland; and granddaughter, Paula Sewell.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Hamilton Life Center, 4001 Terry Lake Road, Hamilton, IN 46742.

Social distancing and masks are requested.

Donations may be made to Hamilton Methodist Church or Hamilton Life Center.