|
|
Denise Hamilton
LAGRANGE - Denise M. "Shelley" Hamilton, 60, of LaGrange, Indiana died unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
Shelley was born on June 19, 1959, in LaGrange, Indiana to William B. and Betty L. (Whitman) Hamilton. They preceded her in death.
Living most of her life in LaGrange County, she had been an in-home caregiver for many years and had just recently began working at the ARC of LaGrange County and had loved working with the people there. Shelley was a lover of animals and especially loved helping them.
Surviving is a sister and brother-in-law, Theresa and Allen Miller of Howe; two nephews, Nathan and Tony Miller; and two great-nephews, Kain and Braxton Miller.
According to her wishes, cremation will take place and there will be no services at this time.
Memorials may be made in Shelley's honor the Ark Animal Rescue & Adoption.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuenralhome.com.
Published in KPCNews on Feb. 9, 2020