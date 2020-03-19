|
FREMONT - Dennis Martin Baxla, 69, Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Dennis was born on Sept. 3, 1950, in Delaware County, Indiana.
He graduated from Delta High School in 1968. He continued his education and graduated from Ball State University with a Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree.
Dennis served our country in the United States Air Force Reserves.
He was retired from Lakeland High School after teaching, math, business, and computer classes for many years.
He attended Fremont United Methodist Church for several years. He served in the Northeastern Lodge #210 F & AM, and later the Meridian Sun Lodge #76 F & AM for a combined 53 years.
Dennis enjoyed fishing, taking many trips to Moose Lake, Canada, woodworking, and reading books.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra Mae (Gould) Baxla, of Fremont, Indiana; sons, Ryan Baxla, of Fremont, Indiana, Jason Baxla, of South Bend, Indiana, and Justin (Kristal) Baxla, of Bronson, Michigan; grandchildren, Nick Reffeitt, Lucas Baxla, Cole Baxla, Logan Baxla, Cooper Baxla, and Lauren Baxla; a great-grandson, Bryson Baxla; and sisters, Rebecca (Jack) Odle, of Anderson, Indiana, and Karen (Van) Myers, of Parker City, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carrol Martin Baxla and Sarah Louise (Manning) Bosworth; and a daughter, Christina Baxla.
Following his wishes, cremation will take place.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later time.
Burial will be at Jamestown Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to the .
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.