Dennis Hook
1941 - 2020
MONTGOMERY, Michigan - Dennis Paul Hook, age 79, of Montgomery, Michigan, passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at Drews Place of Coldwater, Michigan. Dennis was born on Oct. 23, 1941 in Van Wert, Ohio.

He graduated from Fremont High School in 1959.

Dennis married Joyce Pierucki in Bronson, Michigan on Oct. 20, 1962.

He was an avid drummer in the high school band. He played the drums in a dance band for several years. He was an avid bowler in his younger years. Dennis enjoyed hunting, especially deer. Family was important to him and loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dennis was a lifetime farmer, starting with his father and later with his sons.

His faith was forefront in his life. He was an active parishioner of St. Paul Catholic Chapel at Clear Lake, serving as an usher since 1968. He was a member of the Chapel Boosters, and always enjoyed helping with the annual Labor Day weekend rib bar-b-que.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce Hook; children, Chad (Linda) Hook, Judith (Brian) Cronin, Patrick (Donna Krieg) Hook and Lisa (Zeke) Gipple; brothers –in-law, John Prell and Phil Meyers; 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Hook, and Mary (Dunifon) Hook Geary, step-father, William Geary, sisters, Lynne Prell and Sherry Myers, and great-grand-daughter, Emma Yager.

Memorial donations may be given to St. Paul Chapel for Masses or to the family.

In accordance with Mr. Hook's wishes cremation will take place at this time.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at St. Paul Chapel, Clear Lake, Indiana. Father Robert Showers and Father Wilfrid Logsdon will officiate the Mass. There will be no visitation prior to the Mass.

Due to the pandemic a Celebration of Life for the public will be held at a later time.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com 

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, IN 260-495-2915



Published in KPCNews on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Memorial Mass
03:00 PM
St. Paul Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St
Fremont, IN 46737
2604952915
