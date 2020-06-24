Dennis Hudec
WATERLOO - Dennis L "Dan" Hudec, 76, of Waterloo, Indiana, died on Sunday June 21, 2020, at his home.

He was born July 26, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois, to Joseph and Josephine (Andrews) Hudec, who have both passed away.

Dennis was a veteran, serving four years in the U.S. Air Force.

He was a bus driver for Greyhound Bus Lines for 34 years. He was very proud that he had driven over three million miles.

He married Cindy (Sharp) Hudec on March 16, 1982, in Norwalk, California, and she survives in Waterloo.

Also surviving is a brother, Joseph Hudec, of Kansas City, Missouri; and nieces and nephews, who knew him as someone who was very giving and was larger than life.

Per Dennis's wishes, no services are planned.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.fellerandclark.com.



Published in KPCNews on Jun. 24, 2020.
