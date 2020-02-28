KPCNews Obituaries
Dennis Merillat


1952 - 2020
Dennis Merillat Obituary

FREMONT - Dennis L. Merillat, age 67, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Aperion Care of Angola, Indiana.

Dennis was born on Oct. 26, 1952, in Wauseon, Ohio, to Denver and Virginia (Lillich) Merillat. They preceded him in death.

He graduated from Angola High School in 1970, and from Tri-State College in 1974.

Dennis married Diana Lynn Burch on Sept. 16, 1972 at Fremont United Methodist Church.

They moved to Indianapolis, and over the years, they also lived in Anderson, and Greenwood, Indiana. Dennis and Diana had just recently moved to Fremont.

Dennis worked as an accountant and did private consulting.

He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Fremont American Legion Cassel Post # 257.

He loved Colts football, and watching IU Basketball.

Survivors include his wife, Diana Merillat, of Fremont, Indiana; daughters, Kimberly Renee Boles, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Amy Lynn (Ryan) Anderson, of Greenwood, Indiana; grandchildren, Penny, and Lucy Barnett, and Evelyn and Spencer Anderson; sisters, Colleen (Terry) Adcock, of Westfield, Indiana, and Gail (Gary) Coler, of Angola, Indiana; a sister-in-law, Brenda Burch, of Angola, Indiana; and his mother- and father-in-law, Bob and Wilma Burch, of Fremont, Indiana.

Following his wishes, cremation will take place.

Services will be held at a later time.

Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to Heartland Hospice or to Steuben County Cancer Association.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 28, 2020
